The Pantry Staple That Adds Mega Crunch To Roasted Vegetables
Whether sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, zucchini, or eggplant, roasted vegetables instantly make almost any meal feel more complete. This is because the browning and caramelization that happen during roasting make them richer, more satisfying, and add a whole new depth of flavor. Roasting is also a smart way to incorporate more veggies into your diet if you don't particularly enjoy them raw. But if you're in the mood to try something a little different while seriously boosting the vegetables' flavor, just bust out some panko breadcrumbs from your pantry.
There's a reason why overlooking panko breadcrumbs is one of the biggest mistakes keeping you from perfect roasted vegetables: texture. The difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs is that panko breadcrumbs are larger, drier, and flakier. They also tend to soak up less oil during cooking. As a result, they give your roasted vegetables a super crunchy golden crust that contrasts beautifully with their soft interior.
And the best part? The whole process is incredibly simple and requires basically zero effort. Simply sprinkle the panko breadcrumbs over the vegetables and roast until tender. When the panko reaches a nice golden brown color, you'll know the dish is ready to serve. That said, there are a few simple steps to achieving panko-coated roast vegetable perfection that you shouldn't overlook.
Tips for perfecting panko-topped roasted vegetables
First things first, before adding the panko, you should always give your veggies a thorough wash. A good rinse will remove any lingering dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residue from the surface. After all, fresh vegetables can get Salmonella, and you need to protect yourself. Second, pat the vegetables dry afterward to keep them from turning soggy. You'll also want to preheat your oven to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so the vegetables can start roasting instantly instead of steaming from excess moisture. This way, the panko will crisp up nicely as the veggies cook.
Once you've got the basics down, don't be afraid to experiment. Some smoked paprika, chile powder, or even thyme and ginger can go straight into the panko mixture for extra flavor. You could also toss in a little garlic powder, shallots, and even jalapeños for a spicier kick. And for an elevated, even crunchier topping, try adding freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Its salty, nutty flavor will make that crunchy topping even more irresistible. You can also toast the panko in olive oil or even butter and a pinch of salt before sprinkling it over the veggies for extra richness. Ultimately, some lemon zest or chopped parsley is the perfect final touch to elevate the dish.