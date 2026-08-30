The Pantry Staple That Adds Mega Crunch To Roasted Vegetables

Whether sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, zucchini, or eggplant, roasted vegetables instantly make almost any meal feel more complete. This is because the browning and caramelization that happen during roasting make them richer, more satisfying, and add a whole new depth of flavor. Roasting is also a smart way to incorporate more veggies into your diet if you don't particularly enjoy them raw. But if you're in the mood to try something a little different while seriously boosting the vegetables' flavor, just bust out some panko breadcrumbs from your pantry.

There's a reason why overlooking panko breadcrumbs is one of the biggest mistakes keeping you from perfect roasted vegetables: texture. The difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs is that panko breadcrumbs are larger, drier, and flakier. They also tend to soak up less oil during cooking. As a result, they give your roasted vegetables a super crunchy golden crust that contrasts beautifully with their soft interior.

And the best part? The whole process is incredibly simple and requires basically zero effort. Simply sprinkle the panko breadcrumbs over the vegetables and roast until tender. When the panko reaches a nice golden brown color, you'll know the dish is ready to serve. That said, there are a few simple steps to achieving panko-coated roast vegetable perfection that you shouldn't overlook.