The Creamy Canned Soup That Makes An Unforgettable Pasta Sauce
There are so many ways to make tasty dishes from the canned soup sitting in your pantry. Cheesy soup turns rice into a filling budget meal and acts as your secret weapon for the creamiest mac and cheese ever. And a can of cream of chicken soup is a perfect addition to pasta in need of a creamy base.
Good canned cream of chicken soup offers a rich and smooth consistency with bits of chicken for texture. You'll find that the taste is mellow and savory enough to build flavor without overpowering the other ingredients. To turn this soup into a truly satisfying pasta sauce, you'll want to thin it with about ½ cup of liquid, adding more as needed until you're happy with the consistency. For best results, add the soup to the pan, turn the heat to medium, and slowly whisk in the liquid. Stirring slowly helps prevent lumps and creates a velvety texture.
But remember: It should be a sauce, not a soup. For added creaminess, you can use milk. Coconut milk also adds a rich and mildly sweet flavor, but you should opt for the unsweetened full-fat version for a rich result without the dessert-like sweetness. Plain water is one of the easiest add-ins as it thins the soup without introducing another flavor. Chicken broth doubles down on the chicken flavor and adds depth and savory notes. A few simple ingredients and techniques can make this pasta mashup even tastier.
Best tips for a tasty cream of chicken soup-based pasta sauce
Canned cream of chicken soup's simple, savory flavor leaves plenty of room for experimentation to achieve more depth and complexity. You can also add ingredients like chicken and vegetables in the pan you use to make the sauce, building flavor as you go.
Another way to add depth to the mellow cream of chicken soup is to add sour cream for a tangy pop of flavor that enriches the chicken soup's meaty, savory flavor. Cream cheese is another dairy option that incorporates tang and body while providing richness. For non-dairy options, opt for vegan cream cheese or even a homemade butternut squash vegan cheese sauce. You can ramp up the flavor using herbs that complement the chicken element of the sauce. Pair sweet carrots with rosemary, thyme, and dill to balance herbaceous and sweet flavors. For a mild oniony flavor, try leeks, along with seasonings such as parsley, sage, paprika, and celery salt. If you crave spice, add some chili powder or cayenne to the sauce, or toss in some fresh chile slices and sweet corn for potency and texture.
The sauce can also be bulked up by adding leftover chicken or vegetables. Add them toward the end of the cooking process so that they don't become overcooked or rubbery. Sprinkle in some shredded cheese to add even more umami flavor and savory richness to your sauce. Once the sauce is ready, add your cooked pasta to the pan and toss everything together until the noodles are evenly coated.