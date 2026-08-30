The Creamy Canned Soup That Makes An Unforgettable Pasta Sauce

There are so many ways to make tasty dishes from the canned soup sitting in your pantry. Cheesy soup turns rice into a filling budget meal and acts as your secret weapon for the creamiest mac and cheese ever. And a can of cream of chicken soup is a perfect addition to pasta in need of a creamy base.

Good canned cream of chicken soup offers a rich and smooth consistency with bits of chicken for texture. You'll find that the taste is mellow and savory enough to build flavor without overpowering the other ingredients. To turn this soup into a truly satisfying pasta sauce, you'll want to thin it with about ½ cup of liquid, adding more as needed until you're happy with the consistency. For best results, add the soup to the pan, turn the heat to medium, and slowly whisk in the liquid. Stirring slowly helps prevent lumps and creates a velvety texture.

But remember: It should be a sauce, not a soup. For added creaminess, you can use milk. Coconut milk also adds a rich and mildly sweet flavor, but you should opt for the unsweetened full-fat version for a rich result without the dessert-like sweetness. Plain water is one of the easiest add-ins as it thins the soup without introducing another flavor. Chicken broth doubles down on the chicken flavor and adds depth and savory notes. A few simple ingredients and techniques can make this pasta mashup even tastier.