The Reason In-N-Out Is More Affordable And Consistent Than Other Fast Food Chains

If you've ever eaten at an In-N-Out Burger, you may have noticed a few things. For one, the menu is fairly limited compared to McDonald's. You're probably not going to ever be able to get a chicken sandwich there, for one thing, but you can order from its secret menu and get onions six different ways, among other perks. The company's limited menu, along with several other factors, means that In-N-Out can deliver customers food that's more consistent and affordable than many other fast food companies. As an example, an In-N-Out Double Double typically costs less than a McDonald's Big Mac, and the former is made using fresh beef while the latter uses frozen.

Before we get into the other factors that come into play — a refusal to franchise, only having locations about a day's drive from one of its regional distribution centers, and vertical integration — let's look at In-N-Out's limited menu of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and drink in regard to consistency. A limited menu means it's easier for the company to maintain consistency in how each item is produced and cooked compared with other fast food places with bigger menus that require more equipment and training, which can lead to inconsistencies. In-N-Out's other unique attributes are all geared towards this goal of delivering uniform, high-quality food that also allows it to keep prices reasonable.