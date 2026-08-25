Give Your Grilled Cheese A Mexican-Inspired Upgrade With Leftover Taco Meat

Throughout the United States, Taco Tuesday is a time-honored tradition featuring Tex Mex cuisine, bringing families together over a smorgasbord of warm taco shells, salsa, zesty cheese, and well-seasoned taco meat. While one of the best things about taco night is the leftovers (which are often tastier the next day) using leftover taco meat to upgrade homemade soups can only take you so far. Fortunately, spicy ground beef, pulled chicken, or shredded pork is a mouthwateringly meaty addition for a next-level grilled cheese sandwich.

The method for making a taco-style grilled cheese is also ridiculously simple with an almost guaranteed deliciously satisfying payoff. All you have to do is spoon a little of the taco meat evenly across the sandwich, making sure to position it between two slices of cheese or nestle it firmly in a nest of the shredded stuff. Next, all you have to do is assemble and grill it as you normally would, remembering to swap butter for mayo on your bread for a shatteringly crispy grilled cheese.

The result is essentially a warm, gooey quesadilla with bread in place of tortillas, but just as easy to dip in salsa or taco sauce. The best part of this hack is that you can also use up other leftover parts of the meal either inside the sandwich or as accompaniments. For instance, the aforementioned shredded cheese can (and perhaps should) be the same stuff you tucked into your tacos the night before.