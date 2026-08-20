Are Pork Chops Better Baked Or Pan-Fried?

If you're in the mood for something savory, juicy, and seriously satisfying, you might want to consider pork chops. Subtly sweet with just the right amount of succulent fat, they shine in the oven, and can be equally delicious pan-fried. However, choosing between the two cooking methods isn't actually so simple. Though, if you feel like you have to make a pick, according to Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, then there's a high chance you have been cooking your pork chops wrong this entire time. As a matter of fact, she believes that the best pork chops come when you combine both approaches.

In an exclusive talk, the chef-in-residence revealed how to exactly bring the two techniques together. "Start with a screaming hot cast-iron pan, sear on both sides to create that deliciously desired crust," Lonsdale told Chowhound. "Then transfer the whole pan to a 400-degree oven to cook gently and evenly, resulting in the juicy chop you're after."

Each cooking method brings something different to the table. Baking will help the chops cook slowly and gradually all the way through. It will also keep the meat's center slightly pink, without leaving it undercooked or drying it out. At the same time, however, the hard sear from pan-frying will create a deep, golden crust and add richness to the pork chops, which baking alone simply can not achieve. "The combination approach offers the best of both worlds and leaves a wider margin of error for home cooks," Lonsdale added.