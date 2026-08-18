Brownies Take Less Effort When You Use The One-Bowl Method

When it comes to baking brownies, there are 1,001 tips for getting the exact results you're looking for, from adding chocolate chips to brownie batter for a beautifully shiny crust to using instant pudding mix for the fudgiest brownies ever. Though these hacks usually lead to fairly delicious treats, sometimes the ultimate one is the near-magical, old-school mixing method nestled among your grandma's handwritten recipes — and it involves only using one bowl.

Generally speaking, baking recipes instruct us to mix the wet and dry ingredients in separate bowls before folding them together and scraping the batter into your baking pan. The point of this is to help ensure all of the ingredients are thoroughly mixed without stirring too much. Overmixing can make brownies tough and rubbery, while not mixing enough could leave pockets of unbaked flour or cocoa powder. However, using two bowls is clunky and kind of messy, so it's a good thing grandma knew of a better way.

Instead of using two bowls, you can simply melt baking chocolate, butter, and sugar over low heat on the stovetop, mixing until they create a smooth, shiny texture. You can also melt the chocolate and butter in the microwave, stirring the sugar into the hot mixture until it's fully dissolved. After letting the mixture cool slightly (to avoid cooking the eggs), place a large sieve over your mixing bowl and add your dry ingredients to it, then sift them into the wet ingredients. Crack in your eggs and mix gently but thoroughly until everything is smooth and fully incorporated.