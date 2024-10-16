The Simple Addition That Takes Homemade Brownies Up A Notch

To say brownies are popular is a bit of a half-baked statement — "cultural obsession" is probably a more accurate description. According to data from the National Brownie Committee (via The Mining Journal), Americans eat a jaw-dropping 1.45 billion of these cocoa-laced treats annually. And many of the brownies responsible for this staggering statistic are no doubt those that have been whipped up at home.

That said, you'll probably have a tried-and-trusted recipe you turn to when the brownie cravings hit, but if you're interested in catapulting your next batch of chocolatey snacks to new realms of deliciousness, listen up. The trick to better brownies actually lies in another "popular" treat: cook and serve pudding. A prepared packet of this dessert can be added directly to a box of chocolate cake mix along with any additional ingredients you like to use, for a fudgy, flavor-rich version of the treat that might just cause your regular brownie recipe to take a back seat. But what's perhaps most irresistible about this tip, is how incredibly easy it is — literally all you're doing is combining two (readily available) ingredients. When it comes to baking brownies, simple could actually be best.

To make this game-changing brownie, first prepare your chosen pudding mix as per the packet instructions. Remove the mixture from the heat once it starts bubbling — any longer, and it may begin to thicken — then pour directly into a bowl containing the chocolate cake mix. Stir until combined.