Are Glass Air Fryers Better? What To Know Before Buying One For Your Kitchen
There's something very satisfying about seeing your food in the air fryer as it cooks, which is precisely why glass air fryers are gaining popularity the way they are. Instead of cooking your food in the usual drawer or nonstick basket we've become accustomed to, these newer models use a glass cooking vessel, such as a bowl or basket, instead, which gives you a clear view. The benefit of that, beyond just the satisfaction, is that you don't need to pull out the basket and interrupt the cooking time to check on the food inside. Independent testing has found that these glass models make food just as crispy as your favorite non-glass models.
There's also the fact that being made of glass, these air fryers may be easier to clean, as they are dishwasher safe and less likely to scratch in the same way. So, if you're looking to avoid using so much nonstick cookware in your home because of potentially harmful coatings, these glass air fryers are quite an attractive addition. But that's not to say that a glass model doesn't guarantee there is no nonstick coating on the appliance at all — some of these versions still use nonstick racks or crisping plates.
What to know before buying a glass air fryer
Between glass and traditional nonstick air fryers, the glass ones are reported by social media users to be a bit heavier, which makes them more awkward to lift, shake, or wash by hand. And they can also become very hot, as glass retains heat for longer, so oven mitts may be required when handling the air fryer vessel. Plus, there's the fact that glass breaks with a lot more ease than a stainless steel basket, meaning dropping it or handling it roughly can lead to a mistake there's no turning back from.
So, to say whether a glass air fryer is better than a conventional one is hard to answer definitively. If being able to see your food cook is really important to you or you love their general aesthetic, then yes, they may be a better fit for your kitchen. The same goes for if you're looking to avoid nonstick coatings in your kitchen more. However, if you're someone who really likes to shake the basket halfway through cooking, then a conventional air fryer could still be the winner. And while Consumer Reports has tested glass varieties, it's worth noting neither of the Ninja Crispi models made its list of the best air fryers of 2026.