Are Glass Air Fryers Better? What To Know Before Buying One For Your Kitchen

There's something very satisfying about seeing your food in the air fryer as it cooks, which is precisely why glass air fryers are gaining popularity the way they are. Instead of cooking your food in the usual drawer or nonstick basket we've become accustomed to, these newer models use a glass cooking vessel, such as a bowl or basket, instead, which gives you a clear view. The benefit of that, beyond just the satisfaction, is that you don't need to pull out the basket and interrupt the cooking time to check on the food inside. Independent testing has found that these glass models make food just as crispy as your favorite non-glass models.

There's also the fact that being made of glass, these air fryers may be easier to clean, as they are dishwasher safe and less likely to scratch in the same way. So, if you're looking to avoid using so much nonstick cookware in your home because of potentially harmful coatings, these glass air fryers are quite an attractive addition. But that's not to say that a glass model doesn't guarantee there is no nonstick coating on the appliance at all — some of these versions still use nonstick racks or crisping plates.