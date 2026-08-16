11 Bestselling Stand Mixers On Amazon That Aren't KitchenAid

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KitchenAid might be the first name that comes to mind when you're shopping for a stand mixer. People love KitchenAid mixers for their longevity, color options, and available attachments. But a KitchenAid mixer is far from the only one worth buying. Plenty of other brands have earned thousands of excellent ratings on Amazon.

The best stand mixers do everything from kneading bread dough to whipping up a meringue to mixing a thick cookie dough — sometimes for a fraction of the price of a KitchenAid mixer. That means you can find a stand mixer that's an Amazon bestseller and within your budget.

We've narrowed down the options by selecting some of the best Amazon bestsellers that aren't KitchenAid. We used Amazon's bestselling stand mixers list, choosing the highest-ranked non-KitchenAid mixers. Each has an average customer rating of at least 4 stars and most come with a dough hook, whisk, and flat beater attachments, though some have even more. These picks are from Kitchen in the Box, Martha Stewart, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, and some lesser-known (but still amazing) brands. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a stand mixer, finding this article might be your sign to do it.