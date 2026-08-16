11 Bestselling Stand Mixers On Amazon That Aren't KitchenAid
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KitchenAid might be the first name that comes to mind when you're shopping for a stand mixer. People love KitchenAid mixers for their longevity, color options, and available attachments. But a KitchenAid mixer is far from the only one worth buying. Plenty of other brands have earned thousands of excellent ratings on Amazon.
The best stand mixers do everything from kneading bread dough to whipping up a meringue to mixing a thick cookie dough — sometimes for a fraction of the price of a KitchenAid mixer. That means you can find a stand mixer that's an Amazon bestseller and within your budget.
We've narrowed down the options by selecting some of the best Amazon bestsellers that aren't KitchenAid. We used Amazon's bestselling stand mixers list, choosing the highest-ranked non-KitchenAid mixers. Each has an average customer rating of at least 4 stars and most come with a dough hook, whisk, and flat beater attachments, though some have even more. These picks are from Kitchen in the Box, Martha Stewart, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, and some lesser-known (but still amazing) brands. If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a stand mixer, finding this article might be your sign to do it.
Kitchen in the Box stand mixer
Kitchen in the Box's stand mixer was its first product launched in 2021. It has anti-slip suction cups, a 300-watt motor, and six speeds. You can find one to fit your kitchen's aesthetic since it comes in a host of colors: black, blue, pink, purple, purplish-red, red, reflex blue, white, and yellow. This petite 3.2-quart mixer is perfect for smaller batches that larger mixers don't mix efficiently.
Purchase the Kitchen in the Box stand mixer for $66.48.
Martha Stewart tilt-head stand mixer
Martha Stewart is a household name, but she didn't launch her Amazon storefront until 2023. Her tilt-head stand mixer has 660 watts and 12 speeds. The 5.3-quart capacity is large enough to make nine dozen cookies at a time. It comes in five cute, muted colors: linen cream, caviar gray, honeydew green, indigo blue, and sky blue. If you're a home baker who wants plenty of speed and control along with a display-worthy aesthetic without the premium price tag, this is the mixer for you.
Purchase the Martha Stewart tilt-head stand mixer for $149.99.
Zacme commercial stand mixer
The 800-watt, 11-speed Zacme mixer is expensive, but it's also massive and rated for commercial use. It has an 8.4-quart-capacity stainless steel mixing bowl with handles, so you can whip up a whopping 6.6 pounds of dough (a loaf is 1 to 1.5 pounds). Its large capacity and countdown timer make it a solid option for both prolific holiday goodie makers and cottage bakers who would benefit from setting the mixing or kneading on a timer while they work elsewhere. It comes in cream, black, pistachio, porcelain, and red.
Purchase the Zacme commercial stand mixer for $499.99.
Cebory 3-in-1 electric stand mixer
The 6.5-quart Cebory three-in-one stand mixer has 660 watts of power and features a 10-speed control. The larger bowl and relatively low price makes this mixer a good fit for budget-conscious bakers who want plenty of room for large holiday or sharing-size batches. It also features anti-slip suction cup feet so it stays put when that powerful motor is running. It comes in pink, agave green, almond cream, black, green, purple, and red.
Purchase the Cebory 3-in-1 electric stand mixer for $169.99 (frequently on sale for $129.99).
Cuisinart stand mixer
Cuisinart's stand mixer features 12 speeds, a 5.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, and 500 watts to mix up to five dozen cookies. It comes with a spouted splash guard. Colors include silver lining, onyx, periwinkle blue, ruby red, white linen, and robin's egg. With specs comparable to KitchenAid and a longer three-year warranty, the Cuisinart is a contender for shoppers who want a recognizable brand (it's been around for over 50 years) and solid construction with zero interest in KitchenAid's attachment ecosystem.
Purchase the Cuisinart stand mixer for $319 (though the price seems to dip frequently).
Vivohome stand mixer
Vivohome has been around since 2015. Its stand mixer comes with 10 speeds powered by a 660-watt motor. The 6-quart mixing bowl can handle three loaves of bread dough, making it a good match for large-batch bread bakers. It comes with the standard attachments plus a splash cover. Color options are bright red, gray, metal black, pastel blue, pink, and silver. It has suction cup feet so it doesn't slide around on your counter.
Purchase the Vivohome stand mixer for $149.99.
Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer
Hamilton Beach was founded in 1910, and it sells a variety of kitchen appliances, including a stand mixer that comes with a splash guard. It has a 4-quart-capacity stainless steel mixing bowl with handles and is powered by a 300-watt motor with a seven-speed control. It comes in black, pink, red, green, silver, white, and blue. With decent specs and a reasonable price point, this is a capable choice for beginners who want room to grow.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer for $139.99.
Aucma stand mixer
Aucma has been around since 1987. The company's stand mixer comes in royal blue, almond cream, black, blue, gray, red, silver, and white with a 6.5-quart stainless steel bowl. It has six speeds with a 660-watt motor the seller says is 76 decibels. It also comes with a splash cover with an access hatch. This mixer is worth considering if loud appliances bother you or you bake in a shared space. That 76-decibel motor may even be quiet enough for you to hear your audiobook.
Purchase the Aucma stand mixer for $135.99 (regular price $169.99).
Hamilton Beach classic stand and hand mixer
This model from Hamilton Beach turns a hand mixer into a stand mixer to save you both space and money. The bowl moves side to side to help the beaters work better, and the motor has six speeds and a peak of 290 watts. It comes with a 4-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, two beaters, two dough hooks, and one whisk. The dough hooks only work in hand-mixer mode, though. You can get it in aqua blue, black and stainless, brown, red, silver, and white.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach classic stand and hand mixer for $62.95.
Olixis stand mixer
Olixis launched in 2010, and its stand mixer has fewer customer ratings than other brands (only 21 total), but from what it does have, it looks promising, with 4.3 stars out of 5. It's on the small side, with a 4.2-quart mixing bowl, but it has a splash cover with unique built-in tools that include a serrated edge, distance scale, measuring cup, egg separator, slicer, and magnifier, allowing you to keep tools you use frequently when baking handy. It comes in black, blue, onyx, and sapphire.
Purchase the Olixis stand mixer for $74.99.
Vivohome 3-in-1 stand mixer
This Vivohome stand mixer is loaded with attachments to help you in the kitchen. It's a true three-in-one stand mixer, with meat grinder and blender jar attachments in addition to a 6-quart bowl with room for three loaves' worth of bread dough. It comes in red, black, blue, and silver. The powerful 650-watt motor has six different speeds (plus pulse for the blender). This stand mixer also has non-slip feet and a splash cover to keep ingredients off your walls and countertops.
Purchase the Vivohome 3-in-1 stand mixer for $135.99.