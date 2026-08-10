Bologna Didn't Come From America But This Classic Brand Helped Make It Popular Here

Born in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Oscar F. Mayer came to Detroit at the age of 14, where he lived for three years before moving to Chicago to work in meatpacking, opening his first butcher shop in 1883 with his brother, Gottfried.

Sausages and bologna were having a bit of a moment at the time, growing in popularity with the glamorous debut of the hot dog at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Not long after, a meat-slicing machine was invented and soon became a fixture in delis and butcher shops, forever changing processed meats and the way we eat them. Mayer was ready to take advantage of the boom, growing his business and eventually purchasing a meatpacking plant in Madison, Wisconsin in 1919. By 1920, it was the fifth-largest plant of its kind in America.

Bologna grew even more popular in the early 20th century due to its affordability, particularly during war time and the Great Depression. Oscar Mayer (the company) had steadily grown throughout the '20s, and was ready to capitalize on the unfortunate moment. The company had put extra emphasis on marketing and branding in the '30s, labelling its products so consumers could identify the company name and debuting the Wienermobile in 1936. Arguably the first modern day food truck, the now iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle was a rolling advertisement in its purest form.

Oscar Mayer continued to be at the forefront of advertising, distribution, engineering, and food technology research. The brand honed in on packaging their meats, and later introduced the first vacuum-sealed package, the "Slice Pak," in 1950, keeping products fresher for an extended period of time. The company was transforming the meat market, and by the early '60s, Oscar Mayer had become America's leading manufacturer of branded processed meats.