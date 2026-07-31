You're Doing It All Wrong: Stop Using Store Bought Dressing

If you're like most people, you've probably grabbed a bottle or two of ready-made salad dressing from the store before. Maybe you even have some in your refrigerator right now, and why shouldn't you? It's convenient, and it comes in a huge variety of flavors. But perceived convenience aside, it's time to ditch the store-bought salad dressing in favor of fresher stuff you can make yourself. At least that's what Chowhound's expert chef Josh Donelson says. As surprising as it may be, this latest edition of You're Doing it All Wrong features Josh covering the key reasons why you should avoid store-bought salad dressing altogether — and it's not just because it costs you extra money.

Don't worry; Josh won't leave you hanging with un-dressed, dry salads. He will also go over some surprisingly easy alternatives that are fresher and even bigger flavor boosters to your dish than the store-bought stuff. All you need are a few basic ingredients; are you ready to change the way you see salad dressing forever?