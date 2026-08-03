What's The Average Lifespan Of A Refrigerator Water Filter?

The very first fridge was just a simple wooden box containing ice and salt. By today's standards, it was remarkably primitive (though some might argue that old-school refrigerators were actually more reliable, and that they had features that were way more functional than today's models). However, ever since their humble beginnings, fridges have come a long way. They now come equipped with features nobody could have imagined back in the day, whether door alarms, advanced air filtration systems, or even Wi-Fi settings. Water filters are another feature many homeowners find useful. But just like any other filter, they don't last forever, which brings us to the question: how long do refrigerator water filters typically last?

In most cases, you'd expect your fridge's water filter to last about half a year. That's mostly equivalent to filtering about 200 to 300 gallons of water (though some may be able to filter up to 500 gallons) before it should be replaced. Still, its actual lifespan depends on several factors, including your household's water usage, the quality of your tap water, as well as the type and brand of filter you're using.

To understand why some filters wear out faster than others, it's worth taking a closer look at how they remove contaminants. A water filter is a removable cartridge installed inside the fridge. Its purpose is to clean the water used for drinking and making ice. Most filters rely on activated carbon along with a fine sediment screen to trap rust, dirt and other particles. They additionally reduce much of the chlorine that's used to disinfect the drinking water. But frequent use and poor water quality can shorten how long the filter can effectively do these things, meaning you'd likely have to replace it sooner than the manufacturer suggested.