Give Buffalo Chicken Dip Better Flavor Instantly By Adding One Seasoning Mix
No one can deny that a dish full of spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip is always a welcome sight at a potluck or celebration. The only possible issue with this game day favorite is that it can taste a bit flat if it's not seasoned correctly. After all, the idea is to get a bite of spicy, creamy, chicken-y goodness, not to taste the individual components, and there are few better ways to marry this dip's ingredients together than Creole seasoning.
Not to be confused with Cajun seasoning, as Creole and Cajun food aren't actually the same thing, every Creole seasoning mix is a little different but is deeply influenced by the convergence of European immigrants and enslaved people occupying the low country in and around New Orleans in the early 19th century. Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and African influence helped create a spice blend that's herbaceous, spicy, and beautifully complex. While Cajun seasoning is a gorgeous blend of different ground peppers, Creole seasoning blends paprika, cayenne, and black and white peppercorns with dried basil, oregano, and thyme.
It offers the perfect balance of spicy, smoky, and aromatic freshness to smooth over Buffalo chicken dip's potentially off-putting, one-note piquance that can kill tastebuds. Creole seasoning won't soften the heat, but instead make it more complex and offer contrast to the creaminess of cream cheese and the funk of blue cheese crumbles. It's also a lovely pairing with chicken, giving the protein a beautiful barbecued flavor while enhancing its overall meatiness.
The ins and outs of using the right amount of Creole seasoning
While you can certainly make a Creole seasoning blend yourself at home, it's also perfectly okay to purchase a premade blend from your grocery store. If you decide to make a homemade blend, look for a grocery store that sells dried ground herbs and spices in bulk so you don't have to grind anything yourself. If you decide to purchase a blend, check the ingredients for the aforementioned herbs and spices to make sure it's got the right components. You may also see garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in the mix, which is common in traditional blends.
When adding Creole seasoning to your Buffalo chicken dip, make sure to sprinkle it in generously before you mix the cheeses, hot sauce, and chicken together. Start with a few tablespoons, and then taste the raw mixture to see if the Creole seasoning comes through. Keep in mind that the flavors will deepen, marry, and become more caramelized as it bakes, so if it tastes a little harsh, that won't be an issue in the finished dish. Once you've added Creole seasoning to taste, you can bake or slow cook your dip to perfection.
One of the best things about dishes deeply seasoned this way is that the flavor is often more developed in the leftovers than in the initial dish. That means any leftover Creole seasoned dip is perfect for making incredible Buffalo chicken dip grilled cheese or zesty quesadillas.