Give Buffalo Chicken Dip Better Flavor Instantly By Adding One Seasoning Mix

No one can deny that a dish full of spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip is always a welcome sight at a potluck or celebration. The only possible issue with this game day favorite is that it can taste a bit flat if it's not seasoned correctly. After all, the idea is to get a bite of spicy, creamy, chicken-y goodness, not to taste the individual components, and there are few better ways to marry this dip's ingredients together than Creole seasoning.

Not to be confused with Cajun seasoning, as Creole and Cajun food aren't actually the same thing, every Creole seasoning mix is a little different but is deeply influenced by the convergence of European immigrants and enslaved people occupying the low country in and around New Orleans in the early 19th century. Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and African influence helped create a spice blend that's herbaceous, spicy, and beautifully complex. While Cajun seasoning is a gorgeous blend of different ground peppers, Creole seasoning blends paprika, cayenne, and black and white peppercorns with dried basil, oregano, and thyme.

It offers the perfect balance of spicy, smoky, and aromatic freshness to smooth over Buffalo chicken dip's potentially off-putting, one-note piquance that can kill tastebuds. Creole seasoning won't soften the heat, but instead make it more complex and offer contrast to the creaminess of cream cheese and the funk of blue cheese crumbles. It's also a lovely pairing with chicken, giving the protein a beautiful barbecued flavor while enhancing its overall meatiness.