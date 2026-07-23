Marcus Samuelsson's Next-Level Mac And Cheese Relies On This Inexpensive And Nutritious Ingredient

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When it comes to the ultimate comfort food, it's hard to think of anything more satisfying than good old mac and cheese. However, chef Marcus Samuelsson of Food Network fame revealed that the real secret to taking mac and cheese to the next level is adding collard greens.

In an exclusive talk with Chowhound at the fifth anniversary celebration of Marcus Fish + Chop House and the grand opening of Vibe BBQ by Marcus Samuelsson at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the chef said that collard greens are one of his favorite mac and cheese additions. He believes they're one of the many ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, as they give the dish a unique bite and prevent it from becoming overly heavy. But that doesn't mean it's not still mac and cheese. "You should have that almost macaroni bake on top and then get that cheese pull that my son is always looking for," he explains.