The Best Way To Store Kitchen Appliance Parts Without Losing Them

These days, one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances is to limit how many you actually buy. It seems like there's a specialized appliance for everything under the sun, from dedicated breakfast sandwich makers to handheld crepe making wands and tabletop pizza ovens. However, even if you eschew these impulse purchases, it's likely you still have an abundance of essential KitchenAid mixer attachments, bullet blender parts, or air fryer inserts that are crucial to your kitchen's efficiency but notoriously difficult to store.

One reason appliance parts are so clunky is that they're rarely a standard shape, meaning you can't simply chuck them into a drawer and walk away. However, you can keep them corralled by placing the different parts and attachments for each appliance in its own dedicated plastic storage container. Bonus points if your containers are coordinated and stack neatly inside your cabinets, which not only keeps miscellaneous parts organized, but makes the most of your cabinet space.

Sometimes, you can even get away with storing the appliance and its parts together. For instance, that budget bullet blender you found at Aldi can easily fit in a small plastic tub with all the accompanying cups, lids, and extra blades. Be sure to stack duplicated parts together to ensure everything fits neatly. You can even put smaller items, such as the screw-on cup lids or the smaller cups, in resealable plastic bags inside the container so you can always find them easily.