You're Doing It All Wrong — How To Make A Proper Highball

Spend enough time in the cocktail world, and you're bound to come across the highball. Though its exact origins unknown, this classic, refreshing drink has probably been around since the late 1800s, and it remains popular today (especially in Japanese drinking culture). The concept is pretty simple and can be done by anyone — all you need is your liquor of choice, a carbonated mixer, and, preferably, a highball glass or Collin's glass — but it's also surprisingly easy to wind up with a cocktail that's just... meh.

Fortunately, it's Chowhound's experienced bartender Harry to the rescue! In this latest You're Doing it All Wrong video, Harry covers all the reasons why highballs can turn out lackluster (like melty ice diluting your drink way too soon) and how to fix them. And, since highballs can be made with pretty much any spirit, he also goes over different ideal ingredient combinations for the ultimate refreshment. Cheers!