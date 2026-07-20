The Science Behind Why You Prefer Sweet, Salty, Or Spicy Foods

Not everyone perceives flavors the same way. Some love cilantro on tacos, while others find it soapy. Similarly, blue cheese can be irresistible to certain people, but too moldy to others. There's also a scientific reason some people can't stand the smell of bacon, while others simply won't start their mornings without it. But these examples are just the tip of the iceberg. It turns out our preferences for sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and spicy flavors are influenced by genetics and continue to be shaped by evolution, culture, and experience.

Mark Johnson, founder of CompKitchen, a molecular food-pairing tool that helps home cooks and food scientists discover why ingredient combinations work, revealed in an exclusive conversation that the TAS2R38 gene is responsible for our sensitivity to bitter compounds. "If you have a sensitive version of the gene, then black coffee and raw kale will taste much harsher than for others," Mark Johnson told Chowhound. Meanwhile, variations in the TAS1R gene can influence whether you naturally lean more toward sweet or savory foods. A variant, known as TAS1R2, can reduce sensitivity to sugar and make sweeter foods more appealing.

Unlike other flavors, spiciness is a pain sensation registered by the nervous system through TRPV1 receptors, which respond to a compound known as capsaicin (usually found in chili peppers). Capsaicin tricks pain receptors into sensing a burn, which causes the brain to release feel-good hormones like endorphins and dopamine along with the heat. Differences in these receptors can influence whether someone will enjoy or hate spicy food. But there are ways to increase your spice tolerance, and change your palate in general.