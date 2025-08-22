The Scientific Reason Some People Can't Stand The Smell Of Bacon

The researchers from Duke University and the Norwegian science team used blood tests to measure the 23 participants' sensitivity to androstenone and split them into two groups — sensitive and insensitive — based on this parameter. All participants were then requested to smell, cook, and taste seven kinds of pork with different androstenone levels. They then needed to score them from one to seven (with seven meaning they really liked it).

Once the results came in, what stood out was that, compared to participants with two OR7D4 gene copies (who found pork truly unappealing), those with just one copy of the gene not only tolerated the meat's taste and smell better, but also often described it as sweet, pleasant, floral, and even vanilla-like at times. If pork can produce such an appetizing aroma, it's easy to see why some people prefer to eat eggs with bacon for breakfast. However, opinions on the protein aren't always so divisive.

An article in the Journal of Physiology identified a third group of people based on sensitivity to androstenone: those entirely unable to detect the hormone. If you don't like the smell of pork (or don't care), there are plenty of other ways to enjoy crunchy bacon, including turkey, beef, and duck, among vegetarian options, such as soy and mushrooms. People seeking plant-based alternatives might be pleasantly surprised by bacon made from rice paper, coconut, or even seaweed. It's always possible to bring home the bacon without smelling pork in your kitchen.