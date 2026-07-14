For Fried Chicken Packed With Flavor, Try This Genius Technique
Fried chicken is the definition of irresistible crunch. However, there's more to great fried chicken than texture alone. The ultimate piece is always juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside, seasoned to perfection, and packed with flavor. Buttermilk, pickle juice, and duck fat are just some of the ingredients that take fried chicken to the next level, but if you truly aim to boost its flavor, Isaac Bernal, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, told us in an exclusive conversation that injecting the chicken before frying can make all the difference.
The technique adds flavor to the meat and helps the muscle fibers retain moisture. Use your preferred injection mixture, then simply let it rest for a couple of hours before frying. "On larger cuts or whole birds, the difference can be dramatic," said Bernal. For example, it can do wonders for basic roasted turkey, which is naturally low in fat and can dry out during cooking. "I don't see injection as a replacement for marinating but more of a complement," Bernal pointed out. "Injection keeps the meat juicy, while the marinade builds flavor and texture on the surface."
The best chicken injections start with the right flavor combos
The best chicken injections start with a simple, buttery, savory base. "For fried chicken, I really like injecting a light mixture of chicken stock, salt, garlic, herbs, spices, or a little clarified butter," Isaac Bernal emphasized. But don't stop there. A little lemon juice can add a touch of freshness, and you can throw in some cayenne pepper for heat.
Bernal stressed that several small injections throughout the meat are far more effective than just a few large ones. Additionally, overinjecting can cause excess liquid to leak out during frying, ultimately softening the crust. A soggy crust is the last thing anyone wants from fried chicken. "I suggest injecting small amounts in several spots, especially in the breasts and thighs, and inject under the skin to help keep the juices from escaping during cooking," Bernal added.
"When finished, refrigerate the chicken for a few hours so the liquid can distribute evenly and then pat the surface dry before breading," Bernal concluded. To do this, simply use a paper towel; it helps the coating stick better to the meat. If done properly, you get tender, flavorful, juicy bites with a wonderfully crispy, golden exterior.