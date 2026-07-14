Fried chicken is the definition of irresistible crunch. However, there's more to great fried chicken than texture alone. The ultimate piece is always juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside, seasoned to perfection, and packed with flavor. Buttermilk, pickle juice, and duck fat are just some of the ingredients that take fried chicken to the next level, but if you truly aim to boost its flavor, Isaac Bernal, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, told us in an exclusive conversation that injecting the chicken before frying can make all the difference.

The technique adds flavor to the meat and helps the muscle fibers retain moisture. Use your preferred injection mixture, then simply let it rest for a couple of hours before frying. "On larger cuts or whole birds, the difference can be dramatic," said Bernal. For example, it can do wonders for basic roasted turkey, which is naturally low in fat and can dry out during cooking. "I don't see injection as a replacement for marinating but more of a complement," Bernal pointed out. "Injection keeps the meat juicy, while the marinade builds flavor and texture on the surface."