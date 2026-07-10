7 Whiskeys From Costco Under $50 To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

Of everything Costco is known for — and that's a lot of products — alcohol might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, the giant warehouse retailer has quite a few options, whether you're into beer, fancy wine, or even whiskey. While you can still find some incredibly high-end items at Costco — a 24-pack of Dom Perignon for $17,500, anyone? — you can, of course, find plenty of great deals, too. That's what the chain is known for.

If you're a whiskey drinker, you might wonder what Costco has to offer in terms of relatively expensive bottles. After doing some research and reading the reviews, we found seven whiskeys you can purchase at Costco for under $50. From bourbon and scotch to Canadian and even Japanese whisky, here's what we found.