7 Whiskeys From Costco Under $50 To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
Of everything Costco is known for — and that's a lot of products — alcohol might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, the giant warehouse retailer has quite a few options, whether you're into beer, fancy wine, or even whiskey. While you can still find some incredibly high-end items at Costco — a 24-pack of Dom Perignon for $17,500, anyone? — you can, of course, find plenty of great deals, too. That's what the chain is known for.
If you're a whiskey drinker, you might wonder what Costco has to offer in terms of relatively expensive bottles. After doing some research and reading the reviews, we found seven whiskeys you can purchase at Costco for under $50. From bourbon and scotch to Canadian and even Japanese whisky, here's what we found.
Kirkland Signature 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky
The Kirkland Signature 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky is one of the best whiskies Costco makes. A reviewer on Reddit has nothing but positive things to say about this whisky. "So glad I picked this up — it's balanced, smooth, perfect way to end the night." If you're looking for a solid scotch at a great price, look for this next time you're at Costco.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky (1.75 Liters) for $43.09.
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey
Elijah Craig has been making whiskey in Bardstown, Kentucky, the heart of bourbon country, since 1789. A Redditor calls this an often overlooked bourbon option: "So underappreciated. It is what I point people to as a quintessential example of what bourbon is." Underappreciated no more; it's one of the better deals you can find at Costco.
Purchase the Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey (1.75 Liters) for $43.99.
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey
Some Redditors suggest Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey is ideal for mixing into a cocktail, but there's certainly no reason you can't sip it neat or on the rocks. If you need some cocktail ideas, try an old fashioned, Manhattan, or the Boulevardier, Alton Brown's favorite cocktail.
Purchase the Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey (1.75 Liters) for $45.09.
Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky
We're getting into really discounted territory now: Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky sets you back just $20.69 for 1.75 liters, or about 34 cents per ounce. You won't find that at any bar or restaurant. On top of that, some Redditors say this whisky tastes similar to Crown Royal, but at a much better price.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky (1.75 Liters) for $20.69.
Jameson Irish Whiskey
When it comes to Irish whiskey, Jameson is among the most recognizable brands out there. Established in Dublin, Ireland, nearly 250 years ago, Jameson can be found almost anywhere. Reviewers say Jameson is a fairly decent Irish whiskey — better than Kirkland Signature by some accounts — that's slightly smoky on the nose with a mild finish.
Purchase the Jameson Irish Whiskey (1.75 Liters) for $42.59.
Toki Suntory Whisky
We've covered Canada, Scotland, and Ireland, now let's look at Japan. Reddit reviewers find Toki Suntory mostly enjoyable, calling it an inexpensive option for those wanting to try out Japanese whisky. One Redditor also adds that "it's young and grain-forward and lacks the complexity of many other Japanese whisky options" but continues on to say it's a good option at this price point.
Purchase the Toki Suntory Whisky (750 Milliliters) for $33.39.
Four Roses Bourbon Whiskey
Four Roses is one of the best bottom shelf bourbons. One Reddit reviewer calls it "a cheap tease of the good stuff. And I like it." Another Redditor adds, "If I showed up to any party and there was a bottle of Four Roses around, I know I'm set for the evening." In sum, Four Roses is by no means high brow, but gets the job done. Considering the price and amount, it's an absolute winner.
Purchase the Four Roses Bourbon Whiskey (1.75 Liters) for $45.09.