The World's Most Expensive Mustard Features Some Ultra Bougie Ingredients

Back in the '80s and '90s, Grey Poupon gained a reputation for being the height of condiment sophistication thanks to its memorable commercials . But although the brand enjoys a long history dating back to 1777, there's an even more reputable mustard brand whose French roots go back even further: Maille, which dates back to 1747. And while Grey Poupon may be most commonly associated with Rolls Royces and an attainable yet aristocratic way of life, it's actually Maille that has produced the bougiest, priciest mustard on the planet with its Maille Chablis and Black Truffle Mustard. Before you get excited to drop $40-plus on a 4.4-ounce jar of fancy Dijon, be aware that this is a seasonal offering that was traditionally available in fall and winter, but that it may or may not be available again in the future.

As evidenced by the name, the Maille Chablis and Black Truffle Mustard contains a trio of three iconic flavors strongly associated with France: Chablis wine, Dijon mustard, and black truffles. Chablis is known for being light and citrusy; black truffles bring an earthy element to the mix, and the mustard, of course, a brisk spiciness. Food and wine pro Amy Reiley, who reviewed the mustard and was impressed by the three flavors' ability to complement rather than overwhelm one another, wrote on Eat Something Sexy that the overall impression of the taste is "the best of Burgundy in a single, perfect bite." Interestingly, while your "run-of-the-mill" Dijon mustard often has white wine on its ingredients list, Maille's Dijon Original is made with distilled vinegar instead. So the addition of Chablis certainly seems to be a step up.