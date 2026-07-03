One Pan Rule: Pastrami-Roasted Whole Chicken -You're Doing It All Wrong

Pastrami roasted chicken is a tasty fusion dish that applies the iconic deli dry rub to poultry, made even more flavorful with additions of garlic, onions, and some nicely roasted potatoes on the side. Perhaps you've even attempted to make it at home before, or you've tried similar roast chicken dishes. But if the reason you're balking at making it again is because of all the pots and pans it's bound to dirty up in your kitchen, stop right there and take a breather. In this latest video from Chowhound, foodie expert and chef Josh Donelson has your back with tips and tricks to make this dish work the easy way, starting with the fact that you only need to use one pan.

That's right — Donelson says to use just one pan for pastrami roasted chicken, potatoes and all. It doesn't even need to be a fancy pan, and Donelson has the inside scoop on what to look for instead. In fact, he'll guide you through the entire cooking process for this shockingly simple and crowd-pleasing dish, from the basic ingredients you'll need to grab to fitting everything in the pan and getting an even, perfectly crispy-juicy roast. The real challenge is not letting your mouth water too much while watching his instructions.