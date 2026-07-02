What Happens To Returned And Unsold Kitchen Appliances At Home Depot?

Many large, big-box stores accept returns as seamlessly as possible to encourage customers to shop. At Home Depot, most products can be returned within 90 days, while major appliances can be returned within 48 hours after delivery if they are damaged or defective. All of these returns can cause its inventory to build up, so what actually happens to all those returned or unsold kitchen appliances?

Neu Appliance, a website that coordinates liquidation sales, reveals how Home Depot uses a program called the Home Depot Appliance Truckload Liquidation Wholesale Program to sell excess returned inventory. The program conducts truckload sales to registered vendors that are able to inspect, repair if needed, and sell kitchen appliances as used or scratch and dent items. Products included in the sales are sold in bulk for a flat rate and include customer return appliances, scratch and dent appliances, loaner items, and floor models.

It's similar for many of the big-box appliance retailers. If you ever wondered what Costco does with unsold and returned appliances, it has a similar strategy of bulk liquidation, often through scratch and dent pallet sales, and when it comes how Sam's Club handles its returned kitchen appliances, a third party holds auctions for approved B2B buyers to liquidate products though pallet sales. It's difficult to say exactly what other methods Home Depot uses to sell returned appliances, as there's no definitive source that answers that question. However, according to sources on social media, Home Depot has a number of channels to reduce its stock of unsold and returned items.