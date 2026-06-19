You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make A Whiskey Sour

Do you enjoy making whiskey sours but sometimes find yourself taking shortcuts to save time and money? While a well-made whiskey sour only requires whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and raw egg white, you may be choosing subpar ingredients or skipping one or two crucial steps during the drink-making process. Unfortunately, doing so will compromise the resulting taste of these hand-crafted cocktails. Fortunately, in this You're Doing It All Wrong Video, Chowhound's master bartender, Harry Webler shows you the right way to make deliciously sophisticated whiskey sours in more ways than one.

For starters, Webler emphasizes the importance of choosing the right ingredients to produce the best overall flavor, which means being picky with your whiskey, incorporating fresh fruit, and utilizing a flavorful twist on standard sugar syrup. Webler also showcases the proper step-by-step process in crafting a traditional whiskey sour as well as the New York-style variation — highlighting the differences between a wet and dry shake and explaining to properly incorporate raw egg white into along the way. To top off this iconic drink, Webler emphasizes the importance of using the right garnishes for a solid presentation.