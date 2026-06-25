What Does The Little Fork And Wine Glass Symbol On Takeout Containers Mean?

If you've ever looked closely at your takeout container, you may have noticed a small symbol of a fork and wine glass on it. You can also find this symbol on some reusable food storage solutions, yogurt cups, and drink bottles. This symbol indicates that the container is safe for direct contact with food and beverages, so long as you use it as intended. The symbol isn't mandatory to use in the United States, so not every food-safe container will carry it. If your takeout container doesn't have the mark, it doesn't automatically mean that it's not food-safe.

If you're unsure about a container that doesn't have the food-safe mark, you can dig up more context about its materials by looking for a separate symbol that features a number from one to seven within a triangle. That's called a resin code, and it indicates what kind of plastic it's made of. This symbol does not guarantee that the container is food safe, but a quick online search of the number you find inside the triangle will tell you to which type of plastic your container is made of. This offers major clues, as certain plastics are commonly used with food and viewed as more generally safe than others (but again, unless a container is marked as food safe, you can't know for sure). If you're able to pin down whether the container is food safe, the next step is determining whether it's safe for heating.