For Brisket Bursting With Flavor, Use A Packet Of Onion Soup Mix

Brisket is a delicious but unforgiving mistress. The inexpensive, connective tissue-rich cut of beef is a staple in Jewish cuisine and a darling of Texas barbecue. When cooked properly, brisket is tender and full of beefy flavor. But it requires extreme care and extended, low heat cooking sessions that have made brisket recipes sacrosanct and highly heritable. Recipes are passed down from generation to generation, often with little to no change. Because of this, you may assume that cooking brisket involves only from-scratch ingredients. But you'd be wrong, because there is one prepackaged component that many brisket heads have tucked in their back pocket that might just be the secret to the perfect dish.

We're talking, of course, about the one, the only, Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix. Not only is this soup mix the savior of many a snack plates (pop it in a container of sour cream and be transported to the childhood joy of French onion dip), but it is also the key to a truly wonderful brisket. Thanks to its savory, umami-rich flavor, the mix is an instant flavor boost to the comforting, slow-cooked brisket. Simply sprinkle a packet (or two) onto the outside of your brisket before placing it in your dish with your other ingredients, such as onions and crushed tomatoes. Then, cover with foil and braise at a low temperature (about 325 degrees Fahrenheit) over the course of several hours. Let your brisket cool for about 15 to 30 minutes, then slice and serve. The resulting brisket will be rich, comforting, and have that delicious umami flavor, thanks to that handy packet of onion soup mix.