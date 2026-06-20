All You Need To Give Plain Rice More Flavor Is This Vegetable Hiding In Your Pantry

When it comes to the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping, a surprising powerhouse is basic stovetop steamed white rice. It's the perfect foundation for grilled salmon or roasted chicken thighs, a comforting base for burrito bowls or Chinese beef and broccoli, and offers a great way to bulk up soups and stews to stretch them slightly further. In fact, the only downside to rice is also an advantage: It's a bit bland on its own, but that makes it all the easier to elevate with other simple pantry staples, like onions.

Onions are a vastly underrated aromatic and flavoring element, one that most of us take for granted. However, there's something about sauteing an onion on its own that makes a kitchen smell like home. The same goes for when you use it as a seasoning in starches like rice. It won't necessarily taste strongly of onion, but this root veggie's sweet, earthy astringence will add that extra pop of "something" that makes rice the star of the dish.

Most advantageously, upgrading rice with delicious onion-y umami is very simple. All you have to do is chop up the onion (size and shape is up to you), saute it in the bottom of your cooking pot for a few minutes, and then add your cooking liquid and rice. That initial kiss of heat releases the onions' flavor and lightly caramelizes them, providing lots of deliciousness for the rice to absorb as it softens, steams, and becomes beautifully fluffy.