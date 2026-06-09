What Exactly Does It Mean When Food Is Halal?

Chances are you've seen the word "halal" to describe a restaurant or a package of meat at a grocery store. You may have a rough sense that it's connected to Islam, but for those who don't follow a halal diet, the ins and outs are less well known. So here are the basics. The word "halal" is Arabic for "lawful" or "permitted." Its opposite is "haram," meaning forbidden. While these terms are used in other situations, in the context of food, calling something "halal" designates that it's acceptable for Muslims to consume. The rules come from two sources: the Quran (Islam's holy book), and the Hadith, the sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of the religion.

So, what's off the table? All pork products are strictly forbidden, and the same for alcohol, including anything prepared with alcohol (even if it cooks off). Blood in any form is a no-go, as are carnivorous animals. Beyond these categories, most foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and grains, are inherently halal. For example, there's effectively no such thing as non-halal rice or potatoes. Meat and seafood is where you'll find more restrictions on halal food.

Starting with fish — although halal is sometimes compared with kosher law (foods that are permissible for Jewish people to eat), halal diets are less strict on seafood. While kosher law only permits Jews to eat fish with fins and scales (shellfish is off the table), Islamic dietary law generally considers all seafood halal — although there's some debate between theologians on this point.