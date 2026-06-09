The Garden Pest That's Causing Mysterious Holes In Your Cabbage And How To Stop It For Good

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Inspecting your cabbage and finding holes in the leaves is a nightmare sighting for most gardeners. If you've battled with holey cabbage, you probably know it's a sign that cabbage worms (i.e. caterpillars) have gotten a hold of your veg. The good news is there are a few easy ways to identify the bugs and make steps towards correcting the issue.

Cabbage worms are identifiable by their bright green fuzzy caterpillar form. When cabbage white butterflies lay eggs on the bottom of cabbage leaves, these caterpillars grow and eat holes through them. They're usually found on members of the brassica family, including cabbage, kale, collard greens, cauliflower, and broccoli.

Sometimes, dealing with harmful insects ruining your vegetable garden can have some unexpected solutions. In the case of caterpillars, the most effective solution is to reach for a form of bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis (aka, B.t.), such as Monterey B.t. This insect killer works against worms and kills them quickly, but is safe for beneficial insects and wildlife. Simply dilute with water and spray all over the vegetable leaves to put an end to the infestation. Planting the cabbages early in spring also gives you a head start to let them grow before the season when the pests are most active (between May and October).