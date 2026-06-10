One Ingredient Lets You Cheat A Steakhouse-Style Crust On Prime Rib
One of the best parts of eating a prime rib prepared in a restaurant is biting into a well-developed crispy crust, then experiencing the juicy, tender meat inside. For many cooks who prepare it, getting the perfect crispy crust can define the quality of the dish, and can also be challenging to master. Luckily, there's one simple ingredient that will help you crisp up the top of your prime rib using little extra effort: cornstarch.
Cornstarch has many culinary uses you might never have known about; it's a thickener in puddings, gravies, and sauces; it's used to make crunchy breading; crisps up baked desserts, french fries, and roasted vegetables; and importantly, it creates a delightful crust on meats, including prime rib. As an ingredient made up of starches, it absorbs moisture, which is what enables it to make the surface of the meat crispy when it cooks.
When topping a prime rib with other spices and cornstarch, it acts as a moisture wick, causing the seasonings to adhere to the surface of the beef and remain stuck to it. Working by similar principles, cornstarch is also the key to searing steaks like a pro, keeping the surface dry and making a delicious brown sear. When you use cornstarch on a prime rib, you only need to add a couple of extra steps to make it work.
The easy way to make prime rib with a delectably crisp crust
When you mix your seasoning blend, add a 1:4 ratio of herbs to cornstarch. Then, let the roast sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight. This will reduce the surface moisture and help the spice rub stick to the surface of the meat.
Before you roast the meat, sear it in an oven set at around 500 degrees Fahrenheit to adhere the seasoning and cornstarch to the surface of the beef. Then, roast the prime rib low and slow for about 15 minutes per pound, checking the internal temperature with a digital meat thermometer and finishing at about 130 degrees for medium doneness, or whatever level you prefer. Carryover cooking will increase the meat's temperature by about five degrees as you let the meat rest for 30 minutes to redistribute the juices. The delicious crust will remain intact when you slice into this incredibly satisfying, juicy roast that, once experienced, you will likely want to make again.