One Ingredient Lets You Cheat A Steakhouse-Style Crust On Prime Rib

One of the best parts of eating a prime rib prepared in a restaurant is biting into a well-developed crispy crust, then experiencing the juicy, tender meat inside. For many cooks who prepare it, getting the perfect crispy crust can define the quality of the dish, and can also be challenging to master. Luckily, there's one simple ingredient that will help you crisp up the top of your prime rib using little extra effort: cornstarch.

Cornstarch has many culinary uses you might never have known about; it's a thickener in puddings, gravies, and sauces; it's used to make crunchy breading; crisps up baked desserts, french fries, and roasted vegetables; and importantly, it creates a delightful crust on meats, including prime rib. As an ingredient made up of starches, it absorbs moisture, which is what enables it to make the surface of the meat crispy when it cooks.

When topping a prime rib with other spices and cornstarch, it acts as a moisture wick, causing the seasonings to adhere to the surface of the beef and remain stuck to it. Working by similar principles, cornstarch is also the key to searing steaks like a pro, keeping the surface dry and making a delicious brown sear. When you use cornstarch on a prime rib, you only need to add a couple of extra steps to make it work.