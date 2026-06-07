7 Underrated Cuts Of Steaks That Taste Better On The Grill

Few things beat a perfectly grilled steak. Not only do you get the beefy, smoky flavor that grilled steak provides, there's just something about the experience itself: a laid back summer evening, cold drink in hand, maybe with friends or family sitting on the porch next to you. Then, there's the steak itself: ribeyes (often considered the perfect steak for grilling), New York strips, or maybe filet mignons if you're feeling bougie. But, too often, grill masters overlook certain cuts of beef that provide just as much — if not more — flavor.

Some of these steaks might be a little more difficult to find than the most popular cuts, but it's easy to request a specific cut from your local butcher, or the meat section of your grocery store. Depending on the cut, you might save a few bucks as well (always a nice bonus); spend that extra money on a nice red wine, a good bourbon, or another treat. So, when it comes to the most underrated steaks for grilling, here are seven of the best.