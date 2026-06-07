7 Underrated Cuts Of Steaks That Taste Better On The Grill
Few things beat a perfectly grilled steak. Not only do you get the beefy, smoky flavor that grilled steak provides, there's just something about the experience itself: a laid back summer evening, cold drink in hand, maybe with friends or family sitting on the porch next to you. Then, there's the steak itself: ribeyes (often considered the perfect steak for grilling), New York strips, or maybe filet mignons if you're feeling bougie. But, too often, grill masters overlook certain cuts of beef that provide just as much — if not more — flavor.
Some of these steaks might be a little more difficult to find than the most popular cuts, but it's easy to request a specific cut from your local butcher, or the meat section of your grocery store. Depending on the cut, you might save a few bucks as well (always a nice bonus); spend that extra money on a nice red wine, a good bourbon, or another treat. So, when it comes to the most underrated steaks for grilling, here are seven of the best.
Picanha
Famous for its use in Brazilian steakhouses, where it's skewered and cooked on the grill, picanha is also known as the rump cap or culotte steak. An 8- to 10-ounce portion at a Brazilian steakhouse, such as Fogo De Chao, sells for around $46. If you're looking to grill it yourself, you typically find this cut for as little as around $10 per pound — if you buy the whole cap and slice the steaks yourself.
Flat iron
Flat iron steak is tender, though it doesn't have the same marbling as the more popular ribeye or New York strip. Since it's a thinner cut, it needs 10 minutes on the grill at most. It's also slightly less expensive than picanha: usually around $10 per pound, but without the bulk purchase.
Chuck eye
Chuck eye steak, which comes from the cow's shoulder, is often called "poor man's ribeye" because of its marbling, tender texture, and budget-friendly nature. All that together makes it well-suited for the grill. You can find it for as low as $9 per pound at some markets and grocery stores.
Denver steak
Just as chuck eye steak is like a more affordable ribeye, Denver steak is like a less expensive New York strip. It's another cut that comes from the cow's shoulder. Because of its marbling, it's a perfect cut to place on a high-heat grill. It's a little harder to find at grocery stores, but butchers typically have it in stock somewhere in the range of $15 to $20 per pound.
Hanger steak
You might see this cut of steak labeled as "butcher's steak," "butcher's cut," or "hanging tenderloin" at your grocery store. The name comes from the section of the cow from which this cut originates: the hanging portion of the belly between the rib and loin. There's only one hanger per cow, which is how it got the "butcher's cut" label, the idea being many butchers keep this steak for their own use. It's also tender, juicy, and perfect for grilling. But, because of its scarcity, hanger steak can run a little pricey: typically in the $20 to $30 range per pound.
Short ribs
The majority of short rib recipes call for braising, which makes sense; short ribs have a lot of connective tissue that makes them tough. But, when thinly sliced and marinated before grilling, they're ideal for a delicious Korean-style barbecue dish. You might also make a hybrid version, braising first then throwing them on the grill for a fast sear to add that charred flavor. Short ribs are also another budget-friendly cut of beef, with prices as low as $10 per pound at some large grocery stores.
Tri-tip
Tri-tip comes from the bottom sirloin. It's most famous for its use in California, which is why it's also called the "Santa Maria Steak." It's another cut that's typically cooked lower and slower, such as by braising or smoking. Like short ribs, though, it also works incredibly well when seared quickly on a grill or cast iron after going through the low-and-slow process. Like most of the above cuts, the tri-tip is affordable; it's usually found at grocery stores for around $10 per pound.