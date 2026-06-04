The Underrated Cut Of Meat You Need To Start Grilling ASAP
There's something about cooking meat over a grill that makes it absolutely satisfying — perhaps it's the combination of heat, smokiness, and the meat's rich flavor profile that forms over an open flame. If you're new to the process, consider taking a look at the beginner's guide to grilling like a master. If, on the other hand, you've been a devoted grill fan for a while, you already know that ribeye steaks, beef patties, and chicken thighs are considered grilling classics for a good reason. However, there's one underrated cut that performs exceptionally well on the grill: beef or calf liver.
If beef liver hasn't made its way onto your grates yet, it's perhaps time to give it a chance. Not only is it remarkably simple to grill (a few minutes on each side should do the trick), but it is also gamey and packed with flavor. Perfectly cooked liver is golden on the outside, and tender and pink on the inside. It can have a metallic taste due to its high iron content, but that can easily be solved by simply soaking the liver in milk. In comparison, calf liver tends to taste milder and sweeter.
Jorge Thomas, a trained chef and butcher, and founder of Swaledale Butchers, a specialized butchery based in the U.K., stated in an exclusive talk that liver can be incredibly delicious when handled the right way. "Grilling gives liver a bit of char on the outside and keeps the middle soft, which suits it far better than overcooking it," Thomas told Chowhound. "If you like strong, mineral, properly meaty flavors, it's definitely worth trying."
When shopping for liver, make sure it looks clean and shiny
There's a reason Martha Stewart always keeps this type of meat (aka offal) off her plate. Good beef or calf liver can be hard to find. Organ meat (liver, kidneys, tongue, heart, etc.) spoil very fast. This is because they are nutrient-dense, have a high moisture content, and are rich in glycogen reserves (even up to 8%), which is the ideal environment for bacteria to thrive. That's why it's crucial to buy calf or beef liver from a trusted butcher. At the same time, the meat pieces should have a vibrant sheen with a fresh and firm appearance. If they don't look visually appealing, they're simply not worth the risk.
"Calf liver will be finer and milder, beef or ox liver a bit stronger and more robust," Jorge Thomas noted. "I would also look for slices that are even in thickness, because that makes grilling much easier." Since liver is particularly delicate and tender, you could also buy it whole and slice it at home to better preserve its texture.
Once you've sliced it to your liking (thinner cuts are often easier for beginners), it's time to fire up the grill. "Brush it lightly with oil, season it well, and grill it over fairly high heat for a short time on each side," Thomas shared. About three to five minutes per side is quite enough to cook it through. "The main mistake is taking it too far, because that's when liver turns dry and grainy. It wants color on the outside and a bit of softness in the middle," he concluded.