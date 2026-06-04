The Underrated Cut Of Meat You Need To Start Grilling ASAP

There's something about cooking meat over a grill that makes it absolutely satisfying — perhaps it's the combination of heat, smokiness, and the meat's rich flavor profile that forms over an open flame. If you're new to the process, consider taking a look at the beginner's guide to grilling like a master. If, on the other hand, you've been a devoted grill fan for a while, you already know that ribeye steaks, beef patties, and chicken thighs are considered grilling classics for a good reason. However, there's one underrated cut that performs exceptionally well on the grill: beef or calf liver.

If beef liver hasn't made its way onto your grates yet, it's perhaps time to give it a chance. Not only is it remarkably simple to grill (a few minutes on each side should do the trick), but it is also gamey and packed with flavor. Perfectly cooked liver is golden on the outside, and tender and pink on the inside. It can have a metallic taste due to its high iron content, but that can easily be solved by simply soaking the liver in milk. In comparison, calf liver tends to taste milder and sweeter.

Jorge Thomas, a trained chef and butcher, and founder of Swaledale Butchers, a specialized butchery based in the U.K., stated in an exclusive talk that liver can be incredibly delicious when handled the right way. "Grilling gives liver a bit of char on the outside and keeps the middle soft, which suits it far better than overcooking it," Thomas told Chowhound. "If you like strong, mineral, properly meaty flavors, it's definitely worth trying."