The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Staple Customers Are Obsessed With

The old saying goes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's a bagel with coffee, some oatmeal, or a classic American breakfast of eggs, bacon, and toast, those first few bites in the morning can get the day started off on the right foot. You might also hear that everything tastes better with bacon — and there is actually scientific reason why that is the case. So when you catch wind of a brand that makes delicious bacon, you know you've got to find out more.

Costco — already known for its loyal fans — puts out many products that keep customers coming back. And that's exactly what has happened with Costco's Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon. The bacon is hickory smoked and one whole package comes with 48 to 50 slices for around $17. That's around 30 cents per slice, which is quite the deal. But it's not just the price that Costco customers love. The bacon itself has made quite an impression as well.

Over on Reddit, entire threads are devoted to this Kirkland fully-cooked bacon. One Reddit thread opens with: "Obsessed with Kirkland fully cooked bacon, need new ideas." And the ideas come quickly — everything from baked potato bars, club sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, and chopped salads.