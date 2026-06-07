The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Staple Customers Are Obsessed With
The old saying goes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's a bagel with coffee, some oatmeal, or a classic American breakfast of eggs, bacon, and toast, those first few bites in the morning can get the day started off on the right foot. You might also hear that everything tastes better with bacon — and there is actually scientific reason why that is the case. So when you catch wind of a brand that makes delicious bacon, you know you've got to find out more.
Costco — already known for its loyal fans — puts out many products that keep customers coming back. And that's exactly what has happened with Costco's Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon. The bacon is hickory smoked and one whole package comes with 48 to 50 slices for around $17. That's around 30 cents per slice, which is quite the deal. But it's not just the price that Costco customers love. The bacon itself has made quite an impression as well.
Over on Reddit, entire threads are devoted to this Kirkland fully-cooked bacon. One Reddit thread opens with: "Obsessed with Kirkland fully cooked bacon, need new ideas." And the ideas come quickly — everything from baked potato bars, club sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, and chopped salads.
Easy to heat up or freeze for later
"I used to think precooked bacon was ridiculous until I started buying this. Now we always have a package on hand," one fan comments on Reddit. Fans also suggest placing the bacon on top of aluminum foil in an air fryer at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for about seven minutes, adding that no grease cleanup is needed.
One other positive aspect, according to Redditors, is how easy the Kirkland bacon is to freeze. "I would imagine you could parcel this out into several freezer bags and take them out as you need them," a Redditor adds on the same thread. Another Redditor agrees: "Keep it in the freezer and pull out what you need. I wrap four or five pieces in [a] paper towel and microwave for 30 seconds and you're good to go." Other commenters say it's great to take into work and use the bacon as part of a sandwich.
As good as it is, some reviewers do say it's still not better than freshly cooked bacon. Other criticism focuses on the inconsistencies in the fat ratio of each slice, as well as the price point. However, considering how quickly the fully-cooked bacon can be heated up, there's so much you could do with it. In addition to the ideas above, you could include it in a quiche, wrap it around some dates as an appetizer, use it in a carbonara, mix it in with Brussels sprouts, add it to a vinaigrette dressing, or wrap the bacon around a filet mignon. You could even dip the strips in chocolate for the ultimate sweet-savory treat. The possibilities are practically endless because, like we said, everything is better with bacon.