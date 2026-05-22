You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make A Ramos Gin Fizz

If you enjoy gin, then the creamy, citrusy, floral appeal of a Ramos gin fizz is hard to beat. For one thing, this lush, effervescent cocktail is prepared with a unique assortment of ingredients including gin, simple syrup, heavy cream, egg white, citrus juice, orange flower water, and club soda. Yet, what truly sets this New Orleans-born cocktail apart from others is the time and patience it requires to prepare. Upon its debut in 1888, a classic Ramos gin fizz was shaken for at least 12 to 15 minutes to create a thick, meringue-like top. Nowadays, bartenders have developed different ways of shaking this drink with and without ice in under a minute before serving. Regardless of your preferred method, Chowhound's bartender, Harry Webler, argues that If you're not using top-notch ingredients and exercising mindfulness and patience when making your next Ramos gin fizz, you're doing it all wrong.

In this You're Doing It All Wrong video, Webler presents two successful ways to make a classically frothy and bubbly Ramos gin fizz. Not only does he showcase both his long and short methods of making this classic drink but also emphasizes more nuanced factors such as the quality of your ingredients and the type of ice you use during preparation. Whether you prefer to put your arms to work or pull out your trusty Vitamix blender, Webler teaches you the right way to make a frothy meringue-like Ramos gin fizz right from the comfort of your own home.