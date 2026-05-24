Aldi's High-Protein Bagels Are A Breakfast Staple In My House — And Cheaper Than Name Brand
As much as I hate to admit it, even I have been bitten by the high-protein bug. Despite the fact that I think protein-everything is one of the most overplayed internet trends of 2026, I look for opportunities to swap less nutrient-dense options for heartier choices, especially when it comes to breakfast foods. Aldi's high-protein pancake mix has replaced plain ol' Bisquick in my kitchen, and I don't buy the grocer's regular bagels anymore, as I can get a bag of its L'Oven Fresh Everything Protein Bagels instead.
Now, before you bagel snobs come at my neck, just know this: These bagels will never replace the classic, New York-style bagels that I have come to know, love, and deeply appreciate. To say that they could ever replace a chewy bagel would be a mistake (and would subject me to plenty of hate mail). Rather, these bagels are packed with protein — 22 grams per bagel — and can make a suitable, higher-protein option if you normally buy store-bought bagels.
These aren't the first high-protein bagels I've tried, as Thomas makes an alternative — but they are priced at $6 for four bagels and only have 21 grams of protein each. Aldi's version is not only more supple and soft than the name brand, but it's also priced much better. A four-pack of L'Oven Fresh bagels sells for $2.99, making it a must-have, budget-friendly Aldi bakery item for anyone who wants to get a little more protein in the morning.
Increase your protein intake the easy way
These L'Oven Fresh bagels have a lot going for them. For one, they are very soft and pliable, which makes them easy to coat with your favorite schmear or transform into a breakfast sandwich with the help of eggs, meat, and cheese. Since they have more protein than regular bagels (standard bagels have about 11 grams of protein), they will help keep you fuller for longer. High-protein products can be divisive, as adding higher-protein ingredients can alter their taste and texture in negative way, which is why I am so pleased that this Aldi product doesn't suffer a similar fate. "Would absolutely buy again. Hope they have them next time I go," said one Aldi user on Reddit.
Another Instagram reviewer said, "These Aldi protein bagels are definitely my new favorite bagel, especially with how cheap they are." When they did their review, they highlighted that the Aldi bagels are even cheaper than Kroger's Simple Truth option. "They are very dense and bready in the best way possible," they added, and we have to agree. They resemble a thick slice of bread, which may turn classic bagel lovers off. However, this extra heft makes them a sturdy base for toppings, which is what I like about them. Aldi also sells a plain option, to which folks have expressed a similarly positive reaction to. Both flavors are best when toasted, which both I and other Reddit reviewers can confirm.