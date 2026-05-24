Aldi's High-Protein Bagels Are A Breakfast Staple In My House — And Cheaper Than Name Brand

As much as I hate to admit it, even I have been bitten by the high-protein bug. Despite the fact that I think protein-everything is one of the most overplayed internet trends of 2026, I look for opportunities to swap less nutrient-dense options for heartier choices, especially when it comes to breakfast foods. Aldi's high-protein pancake mix has replaced plain ol' Bisquick in my kitchen, and I don't buy the grocer's regular bagels anymore, as I can get a bag of its L'Oven Fresh Everything Protein Bagels instead.

Now, before you bagel snobs come at my neck, just know this: These bagels will never replace the classic, New York-style bagels that I have come to know, love, and deeply appreciate. To say that they could ever replace a chewy bagel would be a mistake (and would subject me to plenty of hate mail). Rather, these bagels are packed with protein — 22 grams per bagel — and can make a suitable, higher-protein option if you normally buy store-bought bagels.

These aren't the first high-protein bagels I've tried, as Thomas makes an alternative — but they are priced at $6 for four bagels and only have 21 grams of protein each. Aldi's version is not only more supple and soft than the name brand, but it's also priced much better. A four-pack of L'Oven Fresh bagels sells for $2.99, making it a must-have, budget-friendly Aldi bakery item for anyone who wants to get a little more protein in the morning.