11 Drinks You Can Still Get For $5 Or Less At Starbucks In 2026
The world seems to get more expensive every day, and that includes our daily coffee orders. But, believe it or not, it actually is still possible to order a drink at Starbucks for $5 or less in 2026. And while there are plenty of Starbucks ordering hacks out there to get the biggest bang for your buck at the chain, the drinks on this list can be ordered just as they are. And we're not just talking small (or, in Starbucks speak, tall) sizes.
Unless noted, every drink on this list is, by default, a size grande (medium). The prices are for Starbucks locations in Los Angeles, so they might vary based on where you are. However, trust that if they're under $5 in Los Angeles, that's saying something (it's an expensive city) and they're sure to be around that price (or less) elsewhere. So give your wallet a break and order one of these less-expensive drinks — even though they'll cost you under $5, they're still very tasty pick-me-ups.
Cold brew
The cold brew is one of several iced coffee types at Starbucks, and great news — you can get a grande for just under $5 ($4.95, to be exact). Adding milk to your cold brew will cost you nothing, no matter the type (except for non-dairy vanilla sweet cream, which is an additional $1.25). You can also add classic syrup free of charge (but every other flavor of syrup will cost extra).
Americano
Whether you order it hot or iced, an americano will cost you less than $5 at Starbucks (any size, but for reference, a venti is $4.95). You're able to customize it by adding milk of your choice for free, but any other additions will, sadly, exceed $5.
Lemonade
Lemonade will never cost you too much at Starbucks: A grande is $3.75 and a venti only adds up to $3.95. And, hey, sometimes an iced cold glass of lemonade in the summertime can really hit the spot.
Brewed coffee
The most plain caffeinated drink you can order at Starbucks is, of course, a regular hot coffee. The great thing is that it's one of the cheaper drinks, leaving you room to customize while still keeping it under $5. A grande hot coffee will run you $3.75 and if you choose to add a flavor, it's only 80 cents more. Plus, adding milk is totally free. Heck, you could even upgrade to a venti and keep it under $5.
Iced coffee
Like the cold brew, Starbucks' not-quite-as-smooth classic iced coffee will run you about $4.95 for a grande size. Also like the cold brew, you can add classic syrup to your iced coffee at no charge (and adding milk or creamer of your choice is free for this one, too).
Iced tea
The iced teas at Starbucks are a great deal — you can choose from passionfruit, black, or green, and a grande size for any one of these will only run you $4.25 (the peach one is slightly more pricey at $4.75). This leaves extra room for added fruit inclusions, bringing the total up to $4.75. Without any additions, you can even get a venti size for under $5 ($4.75). Classic syrup also comes free with this one, but you have to ask for it.
Brewed hot tea
There are several brewed hot teas to choose from at Starbucks (Royal English Breakfast, Emperor's Clouds & Mist, Mint Majesty, Chamomile Mint Blossom, and Early Grey), and most of them will cost you only $3.75 for a grande. The outlier is the Honey Citrus Mint Tea, which is a dollar more at $4.75.
Hot chocolate
Starbucks hot chocolates are a delightful wintertime treat, but who's to say you can't enjoy them at any time of year, especially when they cost less than $5? They're made with mocha sauce and steamed milk, and come with whipped cream and chocolate drizzled on top. And in the year of 2026, a grande is still just $4.75.
Iced tea lemonade
Iced tea lemonades at Starbucks are made up of half lemonade and half tea, with several tea options (passion, black, or green). They're a perfect, crisp summertime treat, and like the iced coffees, classic syrup can be requested free of charge as an add-in. A grande will run you $4.75.
Vanilla crème
A vanilla crème is sort of like a hot chocolate, but with vanilla syrup instead of chocolate added to steamed milk. It's still got that whipped cream on top, too, and a grande is only $4.75.
Milk
Lastly, you can always order a cold glass of milk (or a steamed one) at Starbucks for under $5, no matter the size. A venti will only run you $4.25. And if you want to order a huge glass of milk at Starbucks, that is your truth. Respect.