11 Drinks You Can Still Get For $5 Or Less At Starbucks In 2026

The world seems to get more expensive every day, and that includes our daily coffee orders. But, believe it or not, it actually is still possible to order a drink at Starbucks for $5 or less in 2026. And while there are plenty of Starbucks ordering hacks out there to get the biggest bang for your buck at the chain, the drinks on this list can be ordered just as they are. And we're not just talking small (or, in Starbucks speak, tall) sizes.

Unless noted, every drink on this list is, by default, a size grande (medium). The prices are for Starbucks locations in Los Angeles, so they might vary based on where you are. However, trust that if they're under $5 in Los Angeles, that's saying something (it's an expensive city) and they're sure to be around that price (or less) elsewhere. So give your wallet a break and order one of these less-expensive drinks — even though they'll cost you under $5, they're still very tasty pick-me-ups.