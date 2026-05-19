How Long Does Cooked Shrimp Really Last In The Fridge?

Shrimp are an easy way to add protein to just about any dish. You can toss them in some pasta, turn them into shrimp burgers, or just pair them with a little cocktail sauce for a quick appetizer. But once cooked, these crustaceans don't last forever. According to FoodSafety.gov, cooked shrimp should only be kept refrigerated for three to five days.

Shrimp (which are different from prawns) cook in minutes, and you can boil, steam, or grill them in batches, then store them for later. However, for the best quality and the lowest food safety risk, toss them out once they reach that five-day mark. Shrimp are easy to freeze, too, so you don't have to waste them if you don't need to. Whether cooked or uncooked, just store the shrimp in an airtight container or sealed packaging; they can stay frozen for as long as 18 months as long as no moisture or air is let in.

Keep in mind that cooked shrimp have a different refrigeration shelf life than fresh shrimp. Fresh or raw shrimp should be cooked or frozen within two days of purchase, so don't keep these ones in the fridge for too long.