This Adorable Themed Set From Dollar Tree Is Perfect For Refreshing Your Kitchen This Summer
Dollar Tree is known for its cheap, varied product range. This store is stocked with many kitchen essentials you won't want to pass up when you visit. Here, you'll also find decorative items that will add creative flair to your space. Like most retailers, Dollar Tree replenishes its shelves with new items inspired by the seasons. And just in time for summer, you'll find a line of lemon-themed home wares that may just be too cute to pass up.
The range includes bowls, plates, mugs, and glassware, to name a few — all for just $1.50 each. You'll also find other useful essentials like pot mitts, kitchen towels, and tumblers. Each of which is embossed or printed with lemon decals. You can also find golden charger dishes sold alongside lemon printed plates. All can be useful for your next gathering, dinner party, or decorative display.
It doesn't end there though, you'll also find lemon-printed mason jar lookalikes. Just keep in mind that these aren't up to standard for home canning. Instead you can use them for leftover meals, iced coffees on the go, and dry pantry storage. Not only are these items affordable, they're good quality in the eyes of shoppers. Many customers happen to be singing their praises online, but this might not be all that unexpected. This retailer has been known to carry surprisingly reliable tableware. As is clear with the fan favorite Dollar Tree kitchenware that looks like it came from Anthropologie, for example.
Customers love the lemon product range
Customers seem to be pleased with the newly released line of lemon-themed products. This is evident with even a quick glance of Dollar Tree's website. The Lemon Printed Glass Coolers for one, have racked up 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer posted, "Dollar Tree you have a hit on your hands. We LOVE these glasses. high quality, very well made, solid and a very cool design." Other items like the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate have comparably high reviews. This item ranks in at 4.3 stars, one customer said, "I loved these. Wish you guys kept them all the time."
Another fan posted about the lemon collection, "I especially love the lemon drinking glasses and the mason jar, and this pot mitt." Meanwhile one customer noted that that some of the more popular items were the lemon shaped tumbler glasses that include a straw. She went on to note that she was happy with the seemingly revamped offerings. Another shopper showed off many of the products on their social media. "I love these jars, absolutely beautiful."
When you visit, it wouldn't hurt to keep an eye out for other kitchenwares that can help tie the theme together. Try this $1.50 serving bowl from Dollar Tree that looks like pricey vintage glass. You can blend ceramic materials and decorative clear glass for an elevated feel. With a little attention to detail and the right touches, these lemon-themed kitchenwares will elevate your space. All in all, you'll be left with a bright, refreshed kitchen in time for the new season.