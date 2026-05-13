Not Lodge, All-Clad, Or Griswold: The Vintage Cookware Brand To Look For When Thrifting

There's something about retro Le Creuset cookware pieces — not only are the designs worth a pretty penny today, but they also have earned a good reputation. The brand has been around for over a century and has become a known staple for several households because it's good quality, long-lasting, and a bargain if you shop secondhand. If you're someone who values long-lasting cookware without worrying about messing up your pot with reckless cooking (we've all been there), then the cookware will serve you well. For those who are tired of replacing cookware, owning a vintage Le Creuset pot significantly reduces or eliminates the need to replace your cookware over the years.In a Reddit thread, a comment mentions that the pots are so trustworthy that they can be generationally enjoyed: "They can last longer than your lifetime and be passed on."

In general, vintage cookware is making a major comeback and Le Creuset is especially popular among the generation of Gen Z/young millennial cooks who sing praises of the brand. Its vintage items are worth snagging up if your kitchen is in need of some enameled cast iron cookware from a trusted brand. Buying Le Creuset's pieces outright can be quite a pricey affair, with its signature dutch oven pots starting at around $270 and going for as high as $700, whereas vintage ones may start at around $100 so they can be a bargain. Le Creuset is known for its eye-catching vibrant shades and you can thrift a range of items from the French brand, including Dutch ovens, skillets, and fry pans, as well as braisers, tea kettles, griddles, and more.