How To Make A Negroni — You're Doing It All Wrong

Do you love the full-bodied taste and distinct bite of a well-made Negroni cocktail? More importantly, if you're looking to become a first-class mixologist at home, learning the best way to make this classic Italian cocktail is essential. While you may already know that traditional Negronis are composed of dry gin, vermouth, and Campari, you may be falling a bit short in your own preparation of this classic drink when it comes to quality, composition, and presentation. In this "You're Doing It All Wrong Video," bartender Harry Webler shows you all the necessary components of making sharp, well-crafted Negronis at home.

Apart from securing the right spirits for the job, Webler showcases the importance of storing your choice of vermouth properly ahead of time and also sheds light on the type of vermouth that works best in Negroni cocktails. Not to mention, in terms of mixing and serving, the right glass, along with the right kind of ice and stirring technique makes all the difference. Lastly, Webler will show you different ways of preparing Negronis with unconventional spirits like Mezcal and a special variety of amaro which is a botanical spirit that's generally more bitter and fruit-forward than red vermouth. In no time, you'll feel more confident crafting a sophisticated range of sharp, boozy, and well-crafted Negroni cocktails right in your home kitchen or cocktail bar.