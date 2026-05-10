Burnt Ends Burgers Are The Final Boss Of Grilling Season Offering The Best Of Both Worlds

If you're a meat lover and haven't yet enjoyed a burnt ends burger, you really need to find one. This special dish is loaded with more juicy beef than you can imagine fitting on a bun. You may find a few styles of this daring sandwich, but the essence of a burnt ends burger is made from one addition that's part of a legacy.

If you're wondering what this special burger's burnt ends refers to, it's a juicy section of beef brisket with a well-developed bark, sliced or cubed, and added to the burger. While there are numerous restaurants you can visit for the absolute best BBQ brisket across the U.S., a burnt ends burger will make you reconsider your favorite way to eat beef.

The burnt ends originated as a giveaway at Arthur Bryant's BBQ in Kansas City, Missouri. The burned edges of a brisket, also known as deckles, were too difficult to cut for sandwiches, and were piled on the side during the preparation process so customers could enjoy a free, delicious appetizer. These tender pieces of beef became incredibly popular, so BBQ masters, needing more burnt end pieces, began using the fatty point of the brisket to make additional meat available. In addition, cooks started cooking them in BBQ sauce to serve as Kansas City Burnt Ends, also called meat candy. Cooks started using these tender slices of burnt ends as a topping on a burger patty, along with other touches, making this meal into a feast.