Forgot Your Reusable Bag For Aldi? Grab One Of These Instead

Aldi is known for doing things a little differently. Unlike other grocery stores, it offers many affordable in-house brands and a unique cart system that requires a quarter to use. One other quirk about the chain is that it doesn't offer single use plastic bags, which is why many shoppers bring reusable alternatives. While this is more environmentally friendly, it also means you have to remember to bring bags when you shop. However, avid Aldi shoppers will know that you don't actually need bags at all. That's because you can use empty cardboard boxes that once displayed merchandise to carry your items instead.

For first-time Aldi shoppers, make sure to avoid the absolute worst days to shop at Aldi: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It's best to visit Aldi around 11 a.m. on off-peak restock days, like Wednesday. You'll have access to the most grocery choices, and empty boxes will likely be available. As restocks occur, excess cardboard is often stored in rolling wire cages before being recycled. If this cage isn't out, various netizens noted that you can take boxes from the shelves directly. One Aldi employee on Reddit noted that you can take them if they're low or emptied, but the boxes aren't saved specifically for guest use.

There will be times you come across a box that is still partially full. In this instance, employees have advised shoppers to neatly stack its contents on the shelf if you take the box. If the aisles don't have any cardboard available, you'll likely find boxes stacked to the side or in rolling carts. If you can't find any, you can ask an Aldi employee, as sometimes boxes can be retrieved that have been stored away from the grocery floor.