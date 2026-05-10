Forgot Your Reusable Bag For Aldi? Grab One Of These Instead
Aldi is known for doing things a little differently. Unlike other grocery stores, it offers many affordable in-house brands and a unique cart system that requires a quarter to use. One other quirk about the chain is that it doesn't offer single use plastic bags, which is why many shoppers bring reusable alternatives. While this is more environmentally friendly, it also means you have to remember to bring bags when you shop. However, avid Aldi shoppers will know that you don't actually need bags at all. That's because you can use empty cardboard boxes that once displayed merchandise to carry your items instead.
For first-time Aldi shoppers, make sure to avoid the absolute worst days to shop at Aldi: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It's best to visit Aldi around 11 a.m. on off-peak restock days, like Wednesday. You'll have access to the most grocery choices, and empty boxes will likely be available. As restocks occur, excess cardboard is often stored in rolling wire cages before being recycled. If this cage isn't out, various netizens noted that you can take boxes from the shelves directly. One Aldi employee on Reddit noted that you can take them if they're low or emptied, but the boxes aren't saved specifically for guest use.
There will be times you come across a box that is still partially full. In this instance, employees have advised shoppers to neatly stack its contents on the shelf if you take the box. If the aisles don't have any cardboard available, you'll likely find boxes stacked to the side or in rolling carts. If you can't find any, you can ask an Aldi employee, as sometimes boxes can be retrieved that have been stored away from the grocery floor.
Access to cardboard boxes varies by Aldi location
Each Aldi store is different, and you can expect varied policies when it comes to cardboard box usage and availability. If you're unsure, you can always check with staff to see what they recommend. Some locations have boxes off to the side, while others might keep them for customer use at the front, by the checkout area.
One Aldi employee on Reddit advised against taking cardboard from the produce section. "You will get them taken back from you. They are used to hold and restock the produce on those tables," they said. Removing boxes from this section could disrupt the store's flow. Another employee on Facebook confirmed that produce boxes can be difficult to replace if they've been taken. It's a safer bet to use clearly unused boxes from other sections of the store.
Some shoppers have shared that their local Aldi is no longer offering boxes in rolling crates due to policy changes, thus preventing workers from leaving empty cardboard on the floor during business hours. Another employee on Reddit shared that it's something you'll only be able to access on occasion, as workers usually just leave cardboard out if they are busy with another task. Others note that cardboard is usually around, though it has to be requested and might not be immediately available on the store floor. Though, if you see emptied aisle boxes or an employee removing cardboard, you should be able to use it for personal shopping. However, every store is different, and you'd be wise to check with employees at your nearest location to know what to expect.