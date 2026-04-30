Why There's Rice In Restaurant Salt Shakers

If you've ever eaten in a local diner, tiny pizza joint, or any other casual restaurant in the United States (especially in the South), you've likely noticed grains of rice intermingled with the salt inside the clear glass shakers. It was once a prevalent practice, but now with fewer restaurants offering salt and pepper shakers at the table, it's somewhat less of a phenomenon. The truth is, the rice in your salt shaker isn't an indication that someone was careless while measuring out grains for stovetop steamed white rice — it's absolutely there on purpose.

As you may know, salt is a crystal that absorbs moisture easily and can dissolve when combined with it, hence why it flavors our food so easily. On touching the moist surface of a scoop of mashed potatoes, grilled chicken, or scrambled eggs, the salt crystals dissolve and distribute evenly across the surface of the food. Unfortunately, if a salt shaker isn't completely dry when it's filled, or if it's stored in a humid area, this same salt trait can cause big, solid clumps to form inside the shaker. It dissolves, dries, and sticks together, making it impossible to shake onto your food.

Putting rice in the shakers before filling them with salt solves this problem, because the grains are capable of absorbing a lot of moisture without dissolving. That way , the rice can create a nice, dry environment that prevents the salt from clumping. This leaves the tiny salt crystals free to flow easily out of the perforated cap and onto your food.