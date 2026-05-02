Does Olive Garden Actually Make Any Money On The Never-Ending Pasta Special?
Olive Garden is the place to be if a good plate of pasta is your idea of a good time. There are several restaurant secrets about Olive Garden and ordering tricks for cheap meals, but one of the most curious aspects of its business model is the profitability of its never-ending pasta bowls. Olive Garden continues to entice pasta-lovers through its doors without hiking up prices like the rest of the restaurant industry, all while keeping its unlimited pasta offerings at the forefront.
For $13.99, depending on location, the never-ending pasta bowls include a variety of pasta types, toppings, and sauces. The value of being able to build different combinations plays a role in helping Olive Garden maintain popularity — and therefore, profits. The offer is seasonal and returns multiple times throughout the year, especially during busy back-to-school periods.
Olive Garden fans will know that there are several ways to get their money's worth with the never-ending pasta, but they may not know that the affordability aspect of the deal is part of Olive Garden's strategy. CNN reports that Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden, Olive Garden's parent company, said that the deal ensures that the affordable Italian-style pasta dishes move diners away from other fast food or fast-casual restaurants and gets them dining at Olive Garden. According to Restaurant Business Online, a record number of diners were even willing to spend an extra $4.99 for added protein to their meal.
Speculations about how Olive Garden affords to run its never-ending pasta bowl offer
It's clear that Olive Garden's never-ending pasta successfully makes the chain money, because it continues to bring the deal back. In a Reddit thread, one user suggests that since the offers are usually held during "one of the busiest times of the year," the foot traffic has a big part to play in the equation. With Olive Garden diners anticipating this event multiple times during the year and hoping to take advantage of the deal, it also keeps the never-ending pasta bowls exclusive, which means that diners are willing to pay to enjoy before it goes away. Additionally, it may be viable for the restaurant chain to offer never-ending pasta because the average pasta-lover isn't going to eat more than 3 plates, which won't break the bank for Olive Garden.
Another thing that keeps the sales up is add-ons. While most diners join for cheap bowls of pasta, they may be more inclined to spend elsewhere. Another Reddit comment in the same thread suggests that staff are likely trained to up-sell to bring in more sales. A TikToker adds in the fact that pasta isn't very expensive, which means that it is a cheap food item for the chain to buy and sell in abundance. The price for the never-ending pasta stays the same for as many years as possible — even if it varies across regions — which is an indicator that the strategy is working and likely will remain a core part of the chain's offerings.