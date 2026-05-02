Does Olive Garden Actually Make Any Money On The Never-Ending Pasta Special?

Olive Garden is the place to be if a good plate of pasta is your idea of a good time. There are several restaurant secrets about Olive Garden and ordering tricks for cheap meals, but one of the most curious aspects of its business model is the profitability of its never-ending pasta bowls. Olive Garden continues to entice pasta-lovers through its doors without hiking up prices like the rest of the restaurant industry, all while keeping its unlimited pasta offerings at the forefront.

For $13.99, depending on location, the never-ending pasta bowls include a variety of pasta types, toppings, and sauces. The value of being able to build different combinations plays a role in helping Olive Garden maintain popularity — and therefore, profits. The offer is seasonal and returns multiple times throughout the year, especially during busy back-to-school periods.

Olive Garden fans will know that there are several ways to get their money's worth with the never-ending pasta, but they may not know that the affordability aspect of the deal is part of Olive Garden's strategy. CNN reports that Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden, Olive Garden's parent company, said that the deal ensures that the affordable Italian-style pasta dishes move diners away from other fast food or fast-casual restaurants and gets them dining at Olive Garden. According to Restaurant Business Online, a record number of diners were even willing to spend an extra $4.99 for added protein to their meal.