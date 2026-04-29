Skip Broadway: A Local's Go-To Nashville Restaurants That Aren't Teeming With Tourists

Having lived in Nashville for nearly 20 years, I consider myself a local whether Nashville natives might agree or not. I've seen the city grow quite a bit since I moved to Nashville from Atlanta in 2008. Since then, Nashville has been called the "It City" by the New York Times, and Tripadvisor placed it No. 4 on its 2026 list of Best of the Best Destinations in the United States.

If you've ever been to the Music City's downtown Broadway area, you can probably attest that it's a pretty hot spot. There's live music in almost every bar, packed three-story honky-tonks with rooftop bars, boot shops galore, and plenty of restaurants geared toward making a few bucks off tourists. But, for me, Broadway is not somewhere I visit often. We might go downtown a couple of times a year — usually if we're going to a sporting event at Bridgestone Arena, or a concert at the historic Ryman auditorium. The pedal taverns, constant bachelorette parties, and the smell of stale beer is a bit too much for me these days, though I don't fault those who love that vibe.

In terms of restaurants, my wife and I might pregame at Deacon's Steakhouse or at the Assembly Food Hall before said sporting events or concerts. That said, we've found plenty of off-Broadway restaurants that have become our go-to spots over the years. For the most part, these spots are far away from the downtown cluster. I wouldn't call these restaurants "hidden gems" per se — they're popular in their own rights — but they definitely have more of a local feel to them. They're also far enough away from Broadway that you have to be intentional about visiting them. With all that said, here's my guide to five Nashville restaurants that aren't teeming with tourists.