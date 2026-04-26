Pair Your Cabbage With This Classic Italian Dish And Taste The Magic

As unsung proteins go, meatballs simply don't get enough recognition for how easy, delicious, and versatile they are. Making them at home is the perfect way to use up extra ground meat or stretch it over several meals. They're easy to infuse with a wide variety of flavors, as with French onion soup mix meatballs, and they're delicious served in saucy sandwiches, on pizza, or even paired with earthy, peppery roasted cabbage.

If meatballs are the underdog in the kitchen in terms of proteins, then cabbage is its equal in the world of veggies. Lightly spicy, slightly sweet, and almost meaty tasting when cooked properly, cabbage can be braised to spoon-tender perfection or used as dumpling wrappers. Sliced into thin strips and paired with Italian-style meatballs, cabbage is also the perfect gluten-free substitute for pasta, as it's inexpensive, relatively easy to find, and chock full of fiber and other key nutrients.

This combo is especially delicious when the cabbage and meatballs are roasted together in the oven, as the rendered fat and seasonings from the meatballs create a pool of deliciousness in the bottom of the pan that the cabbage soaks up as it cooks. You can also add the cabbage to your sauce as a flavor and texture element that holds up beautifully against the savory richness of the meatballs when they're served together. Pair either variation with rice or noodles for a complete, satisfying main dish.