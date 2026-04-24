You're Doing It All Wrong - Treat Your Vermouth Like Fine Wine

If you enjoy crafting cocktails at home, there's a decent chance you have a bottle of vermouth stashed somewhere in your pantry. Yet, you probably didn't know that this fortified wine deserves optimal care and attention in order to be transformed into delicious cocktails. Part of what sets vermouth apart from conventional red and white wines is that it contains more alcohol along with a host of flavorful herbs and botanicals like wormwood and lemon balm. In order to experience everything this bitter, sweet wine has to offer, knowing how to store and use vermouth in everyday bevvies is essential. Thankfully, in this video, bartender Harry Webler, shows you the best way to keep vermouth at its prime while using it to craft bright, herbaceous cocktails whenever the mood strikes.

In this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video, you'll see that vermouth is not just a functional ingredient you use here and there, but a more versatile spirit you can use in everyday drinks. You'll learn to craft three delicious cocktails each highlighting a different vermouth variety — sweet, dry, and bianco — and just the right way to garnish them. You'll never make vermouth-based cocktails wrong again.