You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make A Proper Daiquiri

Think back to the first time you encountered a daiquiri. Was it on vacation somewhere warm? Perhaps it was frozen and brightly colored with strawberries or another fruit. If you're nodding along, it's time to get acquainted with the real daiquiri. Those frozen, fruity versions are fun, but the classic daiquiri cocktail is a sophisticated, balanced drink with just the right amount of sour tang — and, surprise surprise, it's not traditionally frozen. You can still make a frozen rendition with all of the classic ingredients, of course. That said, if you enjoy daiquiris or rum-based cocktails in general, it's worth trying your hand at making the standard version that started it all. To help you craft it correctly, Chowhound bartender Harry has your back in this You're Doing it All Wrong video.

All you need is a basic cocktail shaker, ice, lime juice (ideally fresh squeezed), rum, and simple syrup (which you can make with equal parts water and sugar), and you're ready to go. But, if you really want to elevate your cocktail to complex and tasty new heights, we'll fill you in on how to properly mix a few different kinds of rum for your daiquiri. How long you shake your beverage as well as pre-chilling your glass are important steps in the process too, though the whole thing is way easier to tackle than it may seem. Oh, and don't worry; Harry still goes over how to make the perfect version that's as eye-catching as it is refreshingly delicious.