The New Orleans-Area Restaurant Serving Vietnamese-Cajun-Style Crawfish

Crawfish is a true New Orleans classic. It reflects the buzzing city perfectly with its bold, flavorful nuances. Traditionally, crawfish in Louisiana is boiled with a string of ingredients, including aromatics, seasonings, and fixins, such as corn and potatoes. For adventure seekers, a more iconic experience is with Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish at Big EZ Seafood.

The founders of the restaurant, Thien and Nhu Nguyen, started Big EZ in 2015. Back then, Viet-Cajun crawfish was an unfamiliar fusion, and might've even caused a few brows to furrow — but it stayed on the menu. It wasn't until it became a trend among seafood restaurants that it cemented its success, making Big EZ Seafood an influential establishment in NOLA.

Big EZ Seafood creates the iconic dish by blending old and new techniques. The freshly caught crawfish are first boiled in a pot with seasonings added to the mix, which is reminiscent of the traditional Louisiana method. After draining the crawfish, a special spicy garlic butter sauce is introduced. There's also added tang from citrus, and another layer of heat from ginger and Chinese pepper. Folks who know how to eat crawfish like a pro might find themselves wanting to dig into the dish as soon as they can.