The 1950s Spaghetti Tree Hoax That Bamboozled A Nation

On April Fool's Day in 1957, Switzerland played a prank so convincing it actually fooled people into thinking spaghetti grew on trees. Disguised as a Swiss tourism video, a BBC current affairs show called Panorama aired a three-minute hoax said to be the first broadcast of an April Fool's Day prank. It showed a Swiss family harvesting spaghetti growing from trees. The video looked exactly like an actual news story and even had a reputable narrator: Richard Dimbleby, a respected journalist. This resulted in a lot of people believing the broadcast was real and that spaghetti, in fact, grew on trees.

Spaghetti was not widely known in the U.K. at this time, and not many people ate it (or knew that it was made from flour). Viewers phoned the BBC by the hundreds, asking about the story and even wondering how to get their hands on their own spaghetti tree. Some people without a sense of humor were reportedly angered by the broadcast and criticized the network for not taking its news seriously. Regardless, CNN later dubbed the incident "the biggest hoax that any reputable news establishment ever pulled."